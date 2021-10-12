Dragon Ball Tremendous: Tremendous Hero releases new trailer and confirms new main points equivalent to its position within the timeline

Dragon Ball Tremendous: Tremendous Hero has launched a brand new legit trailer, even if we don’t but know when it’s going to be launched out of doors of Japan.

Printed throughout New York Comedian-Con 2021, the brand new teaser offers us a obscure concept of ​​the plot of the impending movie and fast glimpses of well known characters from the Dragon Ball franchise, together with Goku and Piccolo. Even supposing now not a lot used to be shared in regards to the plot, the film is showed to be set ten years after Goku defeated Buu.

You’ll see the trailer underneath:

The brand new trailer features a unencumber date for 2022, with out confirming extra in particular, however issues out that the calendar would possibly range by way of nation and area. For the instant, even if you could have puzzled, they may be able to simplest verify that the movie will arrive in Japan subsequent 12 months. We can have to attend to have extra details about it.

Dragon Ball Tremendous: Tremendous Hero used to be introduced ultimate July at San Diego Comedian-Con, the place a teaser with a brand new taste of animation used to be printed along side an legit name and a premiere window. Tremendous Hero is the second one movie underneath the Dragon Ball Tremendous emblem after the premiere of Broly in 2018. Each movies function a continuation of Dragon Ball Tremendous.

After what has been proven, it simplest stays to stay up for a premiere in our territory to be introduced. What do you recall to mind the brand new take a look at Dragon Ball Tremendous: Tremendous Hero? Did you prefer the former film?