Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 announces a new character from the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The android Gamma 2 will be incorporated as a fighter to the Bandai Namco game, in addition to another DLC.

It’s been with us for almost six years, but Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 remains one of the best-known titles in the legendary series today. The video game of Bandai Namco has been adding new characters on the occasion of the release of Dragon Ball news, and the same will happen with the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

The film has been available in Spanish cinemas since last week and tells us a new story where Gohan and Piccolo are more protagonists than ever, but also other new characters such as the android gamma 2which has been chosen to be added to Xenoverse 2 on the different platforms on which it is for sale.

Gamma 2 DLC Coming This FallYou can see Gamma 2 in action in the trailer that heads this same story, although to get it you will have to wait until fall of this year, when it will be available as part of the DLC pack 1 with more content not revealed. However, there is another Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero DLC on the way that will arrive at a later date, although we do not know anything about its content yet.

Bandai Namco already confirmed a few months ago that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 would continue to receive content, while announcing an updated sales figure: over eight million copies distributed all over the world. The title has become one of the best-rated video games in the saga, although the critics’ assessment leaves it with a score that is not far from other known proposals.

