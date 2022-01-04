Dragon Ball Z authors Kakarot and Kimetsu no Yaiba to introduce new game in February

From CyberConnect 2 they have also shared sales data during a special live.

New year, new projects. That they must think of CyberConnect 2, the developers specialized in bringing anime to video games in a very particular way, as we have seen with Dragon Ball Z Kakarot or, more recently, with the title of Guardians of the Night (Kimetsu no Yaiba), The Chronicles of Hinokami .

It would be released close to this summerDuring a special new year’s live with the name Piro-Live! New Year’s Eve Special 2022, the CEO and President of the company, Hiroshi Matsuyama, has taken stock of 2021 while talking about the developer’s plans for 2022. And, among all that he has commented, it is worth noting that he talks about present a new game in february, which would have its launch window directed to this summer.

In addition, from Gematsu they echo the Sales numbers of the great titles released in recent years. Of those mentioned at the beginning of the news, Kakarot has exceeded 4.5 million copies sold, while the Demon Slayer game accumulates more than 1.32 million. For its part, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 has more than 8.7 million copies distributed throughout the world.

Finally, Matsuyama wanted to point out that they have plans for the 20th anniversary of the saga .hack next June, and that we could see a Chaser live action for autumn 2023. We will have to wait to see what surprises a CyberConnect2 has in store for us that has the theme of the representation of animes in the graphics of its games at hand , although at the playable level they tend to get a little more irregular results.

