Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot announces new versions, and a way to play with Bardock that you will not like

Bandai Namco’s new game season pass recreates the TV special ‘Bardock: Father of Goku’.

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 is important for almost all renowned companies in the sector, but it is a particularly relevant fair for Japanese publishers. That’s why, Bandai Namco He did not miss the appointment and presented us with some novelties of games that are on the market, as has happened with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Season Pass 2 will include three story arcsThe video located at the top of the news shows us a new trailer for the second season pass of the CyberConnect2 role-playing game, coming soon to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and featuring three story arcs. This pass will bring us a first episode that will recreate the television special ‘Bardock: Father of Goku’, putting us in Bardock’s skin and fighting Frieza, having gone through the box before.

However, the most important news that Bandai Namco has left these days is the confirmation that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will arrive in 2023 from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. At the moment there are not many details about what kind of improvements they can implement beyond an increase in FPS, but you can get a first look at the change with the graphical comparison between PS4 and PS5 that they have shown in the following video:

In addition to everything related to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, there is more news that affects other Dragon Ball titles. Without going any further, Xenoverse 2 has announced new characters from the latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroand next October 14 we will attend the launch on PC and consoles of the asymmetric multiplayer Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

More about: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Bandai Namco, Battle Pass and CyberConnect2.