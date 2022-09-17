Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Prepares for a Worldwide Release on PC and Consoles

The title, which has not specified a release date, will be available for PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

fans of Dragon Quest from all over the world are in luck. Several months have passed since the existence of Infinity Strash – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai was revealed, a action RPG that accompanied the premiere of his homonymous series that, in Spanish territory, is known as ‘The Adventures of Fly’. However, Square Enix has taken advantage of the celebration of the Tokyo Game Show 2022 to confirm a simultaneous worldwide launch.

The Japanese publisher has communicated the news along with a trailer that, as you can see at the beginning of this news, will excite any fan of the mythical saga. At the moment, we know that Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai is being developed by Game Studio and Kai Graphics with an eye on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch y PC (via Steam), although we don’t have a specific release date yet.

The title distributed by Square Enix follows the adventures of Dai, a young man who is forced to fight a crisis that threatens the world. Throughout this adventure, the boy will meet several people who will support the cause through unique abilities, so we can expect a good assortment of battles and spectacular moments.

Although we still do not have much information about the release of this installment, Square Enix promises to share a more complete image in a direct that will take place next September 18 at 5:45 in the morning (Spanish peninsular time). Users around the world can follow the broadcast through Square Enix’s YouTube channel, which offers the event in English and Japanese.

