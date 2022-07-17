Dragon Quest Treasures encourages us to search for loot with new details of the characters and their world

The title is scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch on December 9.

Dragon Quest Treasures is already preparing us for an adventure that promises to surprise RPG fans. with the brothers Erik and Mia as protagonists, we will undertake an adventure in search of the most precious loot in the world, which will lead us to ally with creatures of all kinds and, as is evident, fight battles to test the skills of our new companions.

Square Enix introduces Purrsula and Porcus, the spirit companions of Erik and MiaUntil now, not many details had been given about the world in which the experience takes place beyond having places accessible only with the help of monsters. However, Gematsu sheds some light on the mystery with more information about the territory of Draconia, which is made up of a group of islands that stand out for their various climates. Here, we will find a good handful of creatures with which we can communicate thanks to the power of the ‘Dragon Dagger‘, an item of the brothers.

Apart from this, the information of the protagonists has also been expanded. On the one hand, Erik is “a curious, energetic and cool boy who lives on a Viking longship with his little sister Mia. He dreams of finding great treasures and making a fortune.” As to Miathis is “a lovable and competitive girl who lives on a Viking longship with her older brother Erik. She loves treasure-seeking adventures and hopes to find royal loot one day.”

As additional information, the authors have also shared the descriptions of the pets that accompany the brothers: Purrsula“a mysterious cat-like spirit who is rescued by Erik and Mia. She is Erik’s mate”, and Pig“a pig-like spirit who is rescued by Erik and Mia along with Purrsula. He takes a liking to Mia and becomes her companion.”

There are still many creatures to discover in Dragon Quest Treasures, but we will have to wait until December 9 to explore the islands of Draconia on Nintendo Switch. In this way, Dragon Quest fans have a reason to put the last month of the year in their sights, since this title will act as spin-off from Dragon Quest 11.

