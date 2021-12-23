Dragonite guide in Pokémon Unite: a very complete character

Fans of the first generation of Pokémon know more than well Dragonite, one of the most popular creatures in the saga, which comes to Pokémon Unite to spread tow left and right (if you follow our guide).

Although it suffers a lot against CC, it is a Very versatile Pokémon that has great mobility and is capable of bursting in late game, because although their skills take a long time to improve when they do, they represent a very powerful change. If you want to know how to do massive damage at a distance, read on.

One dragon to dominate them all: Dragonite guide in Pokémon Unite

Abilities

The build we have chosen focuses on doing ranged damage with basic and abilities:

A level 1 , come up Dracoaliento. It is important that you get it right, as your next basic attack will sting more.

, come up Dracoaliento. It is important that you get it right, as your next basic attack will sting more. At level 3 Come up Cyclone. It will serve you to slow down the opponent and perform hunts if your jungle goes through the line.

Come up Cyclone. It will serve you to slow down the opponent and perform hunts if your jungle goes through the line. A level 5, go up Dragon Dance. It’s going to boost your stats quite a bit, and with every basic attack you hit, you’ll reduce its cooldown.

go up Dragon Dance. It’s going to boost your stats quite a bit, and with every basic attack you hit, you’ll reduce its cooldown. At level 8, come up Hyperbeam. It will be the move you use to deal ranged damage, but be careful: you will be stunned after using it.

come up Hyperbeam. It will be the move you use to deal ranged damage, but be careful: you will be stunned after using it. A level 9, you will get Draco Impact. It is a great ability to move the enemy during a group fight, and it will come great to help your team.

Objects



The passive objects They mainly focus on doing more damage with basic attacks and raising the critical rating:

Scope Lens : to deal extra damage with your critical attacks.

: to deal extra damage with your critical attacks. Muscle Band : it does not have much mystery; you want to scratch more with your basic attacks.

: it does not have much mystery; you want to scratch more with your basic attacks. Buddy Barrier: It is important that you have a little more security when using your ultimate, and you will also throw a cable to a partner.

What active object, use the Eject Button. It’s no mystery: being DPS, you’ll want to get in or out of the fight at times.