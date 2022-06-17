Dragon’s Dogma II is formally introduced and confirms its graphics engine

Capcom has formally introduced Dragon’s Dogma 2sequel to the motion sport launched in 2012.

Hideaki Itsuno, director of the unique Dragon’s Dogma, introduced the sequel on the finish of lately’s 10 Years of Dragon’s Dogma livestream. Past the truth that the brand new sport is growing with RE engineand Itsuno’s lovable t-shirt emblem, we’ve not gained any longer details about the sport.

Dragon’s Dogma was once directed by means of Hideaki Itsunofrom Capcom, easiest identified for his paintings on Satan Would possibly Cry. Dragon’s Dogma’s center of attention on real-time fight in a gloomy medieval fable international intrigued lovers, nevertheless it was once the deep motion gadget, AI-controlled allies, and deep RPG roots that received it an enormous following. , even past the commercial failure of the sequence.

Whilst fan hopes for a right kind sequel had been narrow, Capcom’s high-profile information leak indicating that Dragon’s Dogma 2 was once within the works gave upward push to renewed optimism.

There was once additionally hope after Netflix made up our minds to convey a Dragon’s Dogma anime to its subscribers in 2020. A motion that got here to certify the validity of the emblem, which in most cases implies that it has no longer been utterly parked. Be that as it will, and T-shirt via, in truth that Dragon’s Dogma II is on its method.