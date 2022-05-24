Dragon’s Dogma launches a special website to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Capcom saga

The RPG was released in May 2012 and rumors about a new installment have skyrocketed in recent months.

Time passes faster than we think, and if not tell Dragon’s Dogma, what turns ten years old this May after its launch in 2012. Since then we have had many rumors about a possible new installment and even an animated series from Netflix, which has made us indicate that the saga is still very much alive for Capcom.

The Japanese company has launched a special website for the tenth anniversary of the RPG that we can visit if we enter dragonsdogma.com. There are no big announcements or anything that makes us wait for a new title in the franchise, although news could come soon as a result of this movement.

There are no new announcements at the moment“Dragon’s Dogma, originally released in 2012, celebrates its tenth anniversary!” We can read on the web. “Thank you, Arisen, for taking up arms and facing the impossible challenges that you encounter along the way. We will be eternally grateful for your support throughout these years and we hope you will join us right now of celebration”.

In addition to this, the announcement has been accompanied by a special logo and a short video that plays at the bottom of the web page, along with a journey through time of the path that the saga has been taking. However, as we say, there is nothing to indicate that the role-playing title originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 is going to have big news soon.

The last big release of the franchise was the Switch version of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, which landed on the hybrid console in 2019 after originally being released on other platforms, includes all the content of the original video game in addition to the later additionsincluding the cursed island of Bitterblack, new quests and enemies, additional higher-tier weapons and armor sets, and details.

If you want to know what we thought of this Capcom RPG, you can take a look at the analysis of Dragon’s Dogma published by Álvaro Castellano in 2012.

