Dragon’s Dogma renews the hopes of its fans with a simple interaction of its director on Twitter

Hideaki Itsuno has ‘retweeted’ a Capcom post in reference to the upcoming Capcom Showcase.

Dragon’s Dogma was one of those installments that left a mark on the memory of the players, which is why not a day goes by without them wishing a sequel at the height. Capcom has shown no sign of meeting this need beyond launching a website to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its launch, while its director, Hideaki Itsunohas renewed the hopes of users by talking about a project that is on the right track.

The director of Dragon’s Dogma had already talked about a project that is on the right trackAs expected, there are no confirmations about a supposed Dragon’s Dogma 2, but the community has already latched on to the latest news: Itsuno has ‘retweeted‘ Capcom’s post announcing a Capcom Showcase for next week (via VGC). In this way, the players have not taken long to theorize about the possibility that we will see news about the director’s new game.

Despite this, we should moderate our expectations around the Capcom conference, especially regarding a supposed Dragon’s Dogma 2. After all, the classic developer will focus its broadcast on “news and in-depth updates on previously announced titles of Capcom”. Something that does not finish crushing the illusion of the community, which also expects some surprise to liven up the party

The aforementioned Capcom Showcase will take place next June 14thbut, at the moment, the general gaze is on the Summer Game Fest. Geoff Keighley, the presenter of it, has already been talking about the crazy rumors that are running around the net, and we couldn’t help but think of 7 games that we hope to see in this conference. If you want to follow the direct ones to the minute, keep in mind that we have prepared a compilation with all the broadcasts announced so far, so you can now prepare for this imminent video game party.

