Drake Becomes First Artist to Pass 50 Billion Spotify Streams

Unofficial reviews started trickling out just a few days in the past, however now it’s official: Drake has change into the primary artist ever to surpass 50 billion mixed streams on Spotify, a rep for the streaming service confirmed to Selection.

Drake himself didn’t anticipate official affirmation, posting the information on his Instagram Story over the lengthy vacation weekend.

Drake through his IG story pic.twitter.com/olaTZqwCHh — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) January 18, 2021

The feat is spectacular however not shocking, contemplating that his 2018 track “God’s Plan” alone has racked up practically 1.675 billion streams all by itself, with a number of different songs within the hundred-millions.

His lead is probably going to develop exponentially within the coming weeks, as his new album, “Licensed Lover Boy,” the follow-up to 2018’s “Scorpion,” is anticipated to drop this month.

The Toronto-born artist has racked up many streaming feats in recent times: He was Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the 2010s, with 28 billion streams; the highest 5 was rounded out by Ed Sheeran, Publish Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.

In its first 24 hours of launch in 2018, Drake’s “Scorpion” shattered Spotify’s one-day world document for album streams, with the album’s particular person tracks totaled 132,450,203 streams, greater than 50,000,000 larger than the earlier document, set simply weeks earlier by Publish Malone’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” which was streamed 78,744,748 instances globally on its first day of launch.

Drake first hinted {that a} new album was within the works in April, though he initially had it slated for launch this summer season. On Aug. 14, Drake revealed the album’s title to be “Licensed Lover Boy” alongside the discharge of “Chuckle Now Cry Later” that includes Lil Durk, which was the primary single to be launched from this new undertaking.

He launched a brief teaser in October, which additionally occurred to be his thirty fourth birthday. The caption confirmed that the title of the album is “Licensed Lover Boy,” and the discharge date is January 2021.