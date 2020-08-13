Drake Bell Denies Abuse Allegations by Ex-Girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt

Actor Drake Bell has denied allegations of abuse that arose in a video posted to TikTok from his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt.

Within the video, Lingafelt, who makes use of the stage title Jimi Ono on her TikTok account, alleged Wednesday that Bell verbally and bodily abused her once they dated and lived collectively greater than a decade in the past.

A consultant for Bell gave the next assertion to Selection, saying he by no means abused Lingafelt and is reviewing his authorized choices: “I by no means abused my ex-girlfriend or did so most of the different issues Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video. As our relationship ended — greater than a decade in the past — we, sadly, each referred to as one another horrible names, as typically occurs when {couples} are breaking apart. However that’s it. Clearly, Melissa nonetheless felt shut sufficient to me simply final 12 months that she was snug reaching out to ask me to offer her with monetary assist throughout a tricky time (which I did). I have no idea if in the present day’s habits is a few form of misguided quest for extra money or consideration. However I can’t and won’t enable these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I’m reviewing my authorized choices.”

In her video Wednesday, Lingafelt mentioned: “First, I want to begin out with saying I don’t actually care if anybody believes me as that is my story and my life and one thing I went by means of. It wasn’t till just lately that I truly realized that abuse is one thing that every one girls should undergo. After I began courting Drake, I used to be 16. I used to be home-schooled, I moved in with him, I used to be singing. It wasn’t till a few 12 months when the verbal abuse began. And once I say verbal abuse, think about the worst kind of verbal abuse you could possibly ever think about, and that was what I bought. It then became bodily — hitting, throwing, every little thing. On the pinnacle of it, he drug me down the steps of our home in Los Feliz. My face hit each step on the best way down. I’ve pictures of this.”

Bell, 34, is greatest recognized for his work on the Nickelodeon exhibits “The Amanda Present” and “Drake & Josh.”

Lingafelt additionally mentioned, “I don’t occasion need to get into the underage women factor. I imply I’ll, however I’m scared.”

Within the video, Lingafelt shared a number of crimson carpet pictures and residential pictures of herself and Bell. On the finish, she additionally flipped by means of a photograph album of them and confirmed a field of images.