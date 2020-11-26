Drake Defends The Weeknd, Says Grammys ‘Could No Longer Matter’

Drake has come to the protection of The Weeknd amid his Grammys snub, saying the awards present “could now not matter.”

In a submit to the rapper’s Instagram story on Wednesday, Drake sided with The Weeknd — who acquired zero nominations this 12 months for his album “After Hours” — and advised that there’s a “disconnect” between the Grammys and the music making waves within the business.

“I believe we must always cease permitting ourselves to be shocked yearly by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and simply settle for that what as soon as was the very best type of recognition could now not matter to the artists that exist now and those that come after,” Drake wrote. “It’s like a relative you retain anticipating to repair up however they only can’t change their methods.”

He then talked about his shock when The Weeknd was snubbed, writing: “The different day I stated @theweeknd was a lock for both album or tune of the 12 months together with numerous different affordable assumptions and it simply by no means goes that means.”

Drake additionally referred to as on future generations to make a change, suggesting that another awards present is created. “It is a nice time for someone to start out one thing new that we will construct up over time and cross on to the generations to come back.”

In a separate story, Drake tagged Lil Child, Pop Smoke, Occasion Subsequent Door and Popcaan as artists who weren’t nominated however he believes ought to have been. “Too many lacking names to even title…” Drake wrote.

After he acquired zero nominations on Tuesday, The Weeknd publicly accused the Grammys of corruption on Twitter.

“The Grammys stay corrupt,” he wrote. “You owe me, my followers and the business transparency…”

Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason, jr. later responded to his claims, telling Selection: “Sadly, yearly, there are fewer nominations than the variety of deserving artists. However as the one peer-voted music award, we are going to proceed to acknowledge and have a good time excellence in music whereas shining a light-weight on the various superb artists that make up our world group.”