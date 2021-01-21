Drake Delays ‘Licensed Lover Boy’ Release

Followers must wait somewhat bit longer for Drake’s upcoming album, “Licensed Lover Boy.”

Again in October, the rapper introduced that the undertaking could be out in January 2021. Nonetheless, in an replace posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday, Drake stated that the album has been delayed because of a latest surgical procedure.

“I used to be planning to launch my album this month however between surgical procedure and rehab my vitality has been devoted to restoration,” Drake wrote on his story. “I’m blessed to be again on my ft feeling nice and centered on the album, however CLB received’t be dropping in January.”

@ChampagnePapi/Instagram

Nonetheless, Drake assured followers that the album will launch this yr, writing: “I’m wanting ahead to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Although Drake has not shared many particulars of his situation, it’s believed that the rapper underwent knee surgical procedure in October, as he shared a photograph of his knee in a brace on his Instagram story round that point.

The brand new album will mark his sixth full-length studio album and would be the comply with as much as 2018’s “Scorpion.” Drake first hinted {that a} new album was within the works in April of final yr, and initially had it slated for launch over the summer time. On Aug. 14, Drake revealed the album’s title to be “Licensed Lover Boy” alongside the discharge of “Chortle Now Cry Later” that includes Lil Durk, which was the primary single to be launched from this new undertaking.

On Tuesday, Drake formally turned the primary artist ever to surpass 50 billion mixed streams on Spotify.