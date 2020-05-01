Drake Drops New Mixtape ‘Darkish Lane Demo Tapes’ – Variety

After teasing his new mixtape earlier within the day, Drake has lastly given followers “Darkish Lane Demo Tapes” on Thursday night time.

The brand new mixtape options visitor verses by rappers Playboi Carti, Future, Younger Thug, Chris Brown and extra. It contains his viral new monitor “Toose Slide,” which got here out earlier in April, and “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle,” which he dropped as a pair on the finish of February. Different beforehand launched tracks embody “Wishes” and “Struggle.”

Drake’s longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, Southside, Pi’erre Bourne and Plain Pat are amongst a number of the producers credited on the album.

In his Instagram put up from Thursday, the Canadian rapper teased that his subsequent studio album will likely be launched this summer season.

“Additionally my sixth STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Fortunate quantity 6,” he wrote.

2018’s “Scorpion” was Drake’s final main studio album. In June of 2019, he launched an EP referred to as “The Greatest within the World Pack,” and a pair months later in August he dropped his “Care Bundle” compilation album.

On final week’s Rolling Stones album chart, “Toosie Slide” was the No. 1 album for the second week in a row after knocking out The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” The dance monitor had 239,000 music models and 26.6 million streams.