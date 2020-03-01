Drake Drops Two New Songs, ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’ (Watch Video)

Now we all know what Drake was filming in Brooklyn’s Marcy Initiatives final month: The rapper dropped two new songs late Saturday night time, “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle,” that are merged right into a single video. The footage, directed by Theo Skudra, was additionally shot in Manhattan’s Diamond district and Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

Within the former, Drake references the mom of his son, Adonis (whose existence was publicly revealed by Pusha-T in 2018), by saying “Child mama fluke, however I like her for who she is,” together with the standard bragging about his success and struggling (“5 hundred weeks, I fill the charts with my ache”).

The songs are the second to come from the rapper this 12 months — in January he launched a pair of tag-team tracks with Future, “Life Is Good” and “Wishes,” though rumors of one other tandem album from the pair haven’t but come to go.

The tune’s Chicago phase — which was shot in Toronto — discover Drake speaking about touring life and how troublesome it’s to join together with his girlfriends in Chicago. “What numbers do I nonetheless have? / Who do I do know from the previous? / Hit one, she say she obtained a person / Hit one other one, it goes inexperienced / Should’ve modified telephones on the staff / ‘Member while you lead me in between?”

An album is predicted from Drake someday this 12 months. Hear the brand new songs beneath and watch the video.