Drake Reveals Teaser for New Album Coming January 2021

A brand new studio album from Drake is coming early subsequent yr.

The Toronto-born rapper launched a brief teaser on Saturday, which additionally occurred to be his thirty fourth birthday. The caption confirmed that the title of the album is “Licensed Lover Boy,” and the discharge date is January 2021.

Throughout the quick clip, a younger boy — presumably a model of Drake himself — seems up right into a highlight shining down on him as a hazy instrumental performs. The teaser then reveals quick recreations of the art work for Drake’s earlier releases, together with “Take Care,” “Nothing Was the Identical” and “Darkish Lane Demo Tapes.” The one noticeable distinction is that Drake has a coronary heart shaved into his hairline, most probably in reference to the brand new album’s title.

Towards the top of the teaser, a drone shot pans over a lit stadium, displaying the letters “CLB” embossed with roses. It fades to black after “January 2021” seems on the display, written in yellow. The video was shared on Twitter by each Drake and his file label, OVO Sound.

The brand new album will mark his sixth full-length studio album and would be the comply with as much as 2018’s “Scorpion.” Drake first hinted {that a} new album was within the works in April, though he initially had it slated for launch this summer time. On Aug. 14, Drake revealed the album’s title to be “Licensed Lover Boy” alongside the discharge of “Chortle Now Cry Later” that includes Lil Durk, which was the primary single to be launched from this new undertaking.

Watch the teaser under.