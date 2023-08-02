Drake’s Memphis Show Was Canceled Because It Was Logistically Impossible:

Maybe this wasn’t what God had in mind. Drake’s Memphis show has been canceled for good, about a month shortly after he initially called it off.

Due to the size of the production, the FedEx Forum said it was “logistically impossible” for Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage to stop there. This was noted by local media.

Drake Was Supposed To Start His Tour Within Memphis Upon June 29:

Drake was supposed to start his tour in Memphis on June 29. When that show got canceled, he still got the key to the city as well as allegedly made a music video there.

The Memphis event initially moved to August 6, and now it’s been canceled just days before the show. This is just the latest timing problem on Drake’s tour. Earlier this year, he moved the beginning of the tour, and he also had to move a Columbus, Ohio, date.

He Moved The Show Within Milwaukee From 3rd August:

On top of all that, he has moved his show in Milwaukee from the third of August to August 4. Was it the big stage as well as the big clouds that made it impossible to do these things? At least we’re aware it’s not a “hologram.”

Reps for Drake, whose full name was Aubrey Drake Graham and who sang “In My Feelings,” told the venue in a statement, “Due to the size of the Drake concert production, it is logistically challenging for him to bring the performance as planned to the FedExForum upon August 6th.”

The show is ended, which is sad. Ticketmaster said that returns “will go to the initial method of payment” for concertgoers.

The God’s Plan artist was supposed to play a show at the venue on June 29 with 21 Savage during the course of his It’s All a Blur Tour last June, but the show was canceled before it happened.

The newspaper said Drake was present in the region at the time because on June 27, he got a formal key in Shelby County.

Dennis Graham, a guitarist from Memphis, is the man who is the father of the rapper from One Dance. Drake spoke about the city at a gathering. He said, “It’s really the initial place I learned what I love regarding music the soul, the rhythm, as well as the message contained in the lyrics.”

The outlet said that there has been no talk of a possible make-up show in the city. This fall, the Nice for What singer is scheduled to play in several Southern towns, involving Atlanta, New Orleans, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville.

Drake’s Show Was Late Because Of Technical Problems With The Venue:

In related news, the rapper’s August 3 show at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee has been moved to August 4 instead. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says that Drake’s show was late because of technical problems with the venue.

The paper said that an email sent to concertgoers said that the show was moved back a day “due to the scope of the production as well as order to bring the whole production and the best rendition of the show to Milwaukee.”

Drake Posted A Post On Instagram On Monday To Honor Euphoria Star Angus Cloud:

Drake used social media upon Monday to honor Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who passed at his family’s home within Oakland when he was 25 years old. He shared a photo of the actor and wrote that the late HBO star was a “good soul” with a teary face and a dove face emoji.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Cloud’s mother called 911 to report a “possible overdose,” sources told TMZ. The news source said that she warned operators that Clouds didn’t have a pulse, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities told the news outlet that they still don’t know what killed Cloud and that a criminal investigation has been started into the death.