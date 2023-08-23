Drake’s Son Adonis Designed The Cover Art For The Album “For All the Dogs”:

Drake has always kept his close group small, so he didn’t have to look very far for the cover art for his new For All the Dogs album. On Monday night, the rapper said that his five-year-old son, Adonis, sketched the picture for the album’s cover. This was a very “awww” moment.

The result is a cute rough sketch of a dog with red eyes, tall ears, and a white body. One reviewer said, “Adonis coming through alongside Picasso.” A post from OVO Sound, which showed the same picture, seemed to confirm the news about the cover art.

Adonis Was Spending The Summer Alongside His Father And Made A Few Appearances At The Concert:

At the time of this article’s publication, there was no announced date for the release of his follow-up to last year’s surprise album, Honestly, Neverminded, which had the hits “Sticky” and “Jimmy Cooks” alongside 21 Savage.

Adonis has spent the summer alongside his father as well as has been seen recently at a show as well as on social media, among other places. Drake’s oldest son went to his first show on August 12 when the “God’s Plan” rapper made a stop within Los Angeles on his tour.

Fans at his show at the Kia Forum were in for a surprise when the Grammy-winning singer took the stage with a warning. Drake told the people in the crowd at the party, “Y’all keep your bras on,” before explaining why he was being so specific.

Drizzy Showed Off His Lightning Fast Responses When A Fan Threw A Copy Of His New Poem Book At Him During A Show Within San Francisco:

Drake has had a busy couple of weeks on stage during his It’s All a Blur tour. The rapper has had to dodge things thrown at him, like bras, vapes, as well as cell phones. This is part of a worrying trend of fans throwing strange items, like bras, at artists.

Drizzy showed off his quick reactions at a show in San Francisco over the weekend when he caught a copy of his new poem book, Titles Ruin Everything A Stream of Consciousness, with one hand to avoid getting hit in the head with it. You’re lucky, because I’m fast. Drake told the fan that if that had hit him in the face, he would have had to beat him up.

Last week, the rapper hinted at a new song with Bad Bunny when he took Bunny onstage at a show in L.A. to announce the duo’s first song together since 2018’s “Ma.” At the time of press, the song’s title had not been released.

Adonis Recently Wrote On A Piece Of Paper, Along With A Picture He Took, “Dear Dad, I Hope That You Have A Wonderful Concert”:

Adonis wrote, “Dear Dad, I hope you enjoy a great concert,” along with a picture he drew, on a piece of paper and gave it to his father. Next, he put on his own show. He jumped on a couch and sang, “21, can you do something for myself?”

The week before, Drake posted a cute picture of him and Adonis spending time together as the “Money in the Grave” singer braided Adonis’ hair in the same way as his own. Lil Yachty, another rapper, saw it as a great chance to have some fun alongside his friend.

Adonis And His Father Can Often Be Seen At Basketball Games:

On Oct. 11, 2017, Adonis was born to Drake and the French artist Sophie Brussaux. The 5-year-old boy and his father can often be seen sitting courtside at basketball games. He speaks both English and French.

Drake hinted at For All the Dogs within late July during a show at the Barclays Center within Brooklyn. He said that the album would be out in “a couple of weeks,” according to a story from The Associated Press at the time.