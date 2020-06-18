Drama Based On BTS Universe Begins Production + Reportedly Casting Rookie Actors For The 7 Leads

The upcoming drama based mostly on BTS Universe titled “Blue Sky” (literal title) has begun its manufacturing course of!

Beforehand, Massive Hit Leisure introduced the manufacturing of a drama that will inform the story of seven boys who meet for the primary time within the BTS Universe. The drama will embody fictional facets and star actors moderately than the BTS members themselves. The characters can even have totally different names from the BTS members.

On June 17, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Chorokbaem Media started to take their first steps in producing the drama by holding auditions for the main and supporting actors and by having conferences with the director. Hankook Ilbo additionally reported that the drama can be casting rookie actors for all seven leads.

Moreover, the drama can be helmed by producing director (PD) Kim Jae Hong, who beforehand labored on “Merciless Palace – Warfare of Flowers,” “Your Neighbor’s Spouse,” “Yoo Na’s Secret,” and “My Love Eun Dong,” and the drama can be written by scriptwriter Kim Soo Jin, who labored on “Radiant,” “Previous Miss Diary,” “I Reside in Cheongdamdong” and “Axe.”

In line with the reviews, the drama has been carried out in prime secrecy with solely a portion of the script being revealed to the actors on the audition. The filming is reportedly scheduled to start in September, and they’re discussing plans for broadcast subsequent yr by means of over-the-top (OTT) streaming providers.

Following reviews, a supply from Chorokbaem Media said, “It’s true we’re within the means of conducting auditions for main and supporting actors and finishing up director conferences. Nevertheless, plans for the subsequent steps haven’t been determined but.”

Chorokbaem Media beforehand labored on the hit dramas “Reminiscences of the Alhambra,” “Acquainted Spouse,” and “My Ahjussi.”

