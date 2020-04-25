Drama Desk Awards to be Televised on Spectrum News NY1 – Variety

The 65th annual Drama Desk Awards will be televised throughout a particular presentation of Spectrum News NY1’s “On Stage” on Could 31 as a substitute of a conventional ceremony due to the coronavirus outbreak. The awards present will even stream on NY1 and the Drama Desk Awards’ web sites.

“Although these are difficult instances, we knew we needed to discover a way to honor this 12 months’s Drama Desk Award nominees and recipients, in addition to to convey some small sense of normalcy and hope to New York’s theater group,” stated Matt Britten, Drama Desk Awards govt producer in a press release. “I need to thank NY1, in addition to the workforce at Joey Parnes Productions, for stepping up to make this occur for the New York theater group and theater followers in every single place. Good issues occur if you work with good individuals.”

Extra particulars concerning the telecast will be introduced within the coming weeks. The Drama Desk Awards honor Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions.

Nominations, introduced on Tuesday, had musicals “Gentle Energy” and “The Fallacious Man” main the best way. Hollywood actors like Ruth Negga (“Hamlet”), Rose Byrne (“Medea”) and David Alan Grier (“A Soldier’s Play”) are up for his or her performances. Different performs and musicals with a number of nominations embody “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” “The Secret Lifetime of Bees,” “The Inheritance,” “West Aspect Story” and “Moulin Rouge!”

The Drama Desk Awards are offered by the Drama Desk group, partnering with Broadway Manufacturers. The ceremony is produced in session with Joey Parnes Productions.

(Pictured: “The Fallacious Man”)