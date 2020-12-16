Dramacorp, Swedish Author Jonas Jonasson Team For Whiskey On The Rocks

Stockholm-based manufacturing firm Dramacorp is becoming a member of forces with best-selling writer Jonas Jonasson for “Whiskey on the Rocks,” a high-profile Chilly Struggle-set mini-series.

The sequence will reunite Jonasson with Patrick Nebout, Dramacorp CEO, and inventive director Henrik Jansson-Schweizer following the Oscar-nominated “The Hundred-Yr-Previous Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared,” which turned Sweden’s largest blockbuster.

Weaving comedy and thriller, “Whiskey on the Rocks” is impressed by a infamous incident that very practically escalated right into a full-blown struggle between Sweden and the USSR. In 1981, a Soviet U-137 ‘Whisky’-class submarine ran aground on rocks deep inside Swedish territorial waters — proper in the course of a delicate Swedish naval train. This excessive breach of sovereignty led to a Chilly Struggle stand-off between Sweden and the USSR that took 11 days of high-stakes negotiation to resolve.

The occasion sequence will probably be headlined by a neighborhood and worldwide solid. “Whiskey on the Rocks” may even be utilizing next-generation in-camera and VR know-how pioneered by Lucasfilm and Disney on the area Western sequence “The Mandalorian.”

“I’ve all the time mentioned that actuality supersedes fiction, although I’m fairly expert at developing with stuff, nonetheless. There was no method that I might decline Dramacorp’s provide to tackle the weird and true story a couple of Soviet nuclear submarine gone off track,” mentioned Jonas Jonasson.

Jonasson has change into one in all Sweden’s hottest authors of the final decade, having offered over 16 million books throughout 46 nations.

Nebout, who launched Dramacorp in a three way partnership with Jan Mojto’s Beta Movie, mentioned “[Jonasson’s] tackle one of many Chilly Wars, and undoubtedly Sweden’s most notorious and engaging incident, is simply sensible.”

“Jonas has such a novel method and angle on notorious historic occasions and characters, we couldn’t dream of a greater voice to re-tell a narrative that’s Scandinavia’s very personal model of the Cuban Missile Disaster,” added Nebout.

Dramacorp inventive director Henrik Jansson-Schweizer mentioned: “It’s past unbelievable to staff up with mastermind Jonas Jonasson as soon as once more. He’s actually one of many biggest storytellers of our time — and having his sharp pen together with this notorious 1981 Chilly Struggle incident will probably be as explosive as once we took Allan Karlsson to the massive display. That is going to be one more nice journey and I can’t wait to get in manufacturing”.

Nebout and Jansson-Schweizer, whose credit embrace the household saga “Thicker Than Water” and “Midnight Solar,” will govt produce “Whiskey On The Rocks.”