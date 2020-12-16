Dramas And Films Experience Delays As They Take Precautions Due To COVID-19

Many productions are taking precautions as a result of unfold of COVID-19, resulting in delays in premieres and filming.

Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum‘s movie “Seobok” quickly delayed its scheduled December opening as a result of unfold of COVID-19. A supply from manufacturing firm CJ Leisure acknowledged on December 7, “We determined to postpone the premiere after critical consideration, as a way to stop additional unfold and hurt.”

The film “Life Is Stunning” (literal title) has additionally postponed its deliberate December launch as a result of unfold of COVID-19. The musical movie stars Yum Jung Ah, Ryu Seung Ryong, Ong Seong Wu, and extra.

The tvN drama “Mount Jiri” (working title) additionally introduced plans on December 8 to halt filming till December 20 as a preemptive measure as a result of enhance in COVID-19 instances in Korea. The drama stars Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se, and extra.

It was reported by Star Information on December 16 that the second season of the drama “Hospital Playlist” has postponed its filming till January 2021, after planning to shoot in December. The script studying for the season, which was scheduled for early December, is reported to have been postponed to early January as effectively.

The report additionally acknowledged that in keeping with a supply, the present had been in talks to air within the first half of subsequent 12 months, however they haven’t been in a position to finalize the schedule attributable to COVID-19 and they’re monitoring the scenario.

Later that day, a supply from tvN instructed Sports activities DongA, “We’re on the stage of working onerous at getting ready the second season of ‘Hospital Playlist,’ and so we ask in your understanding about the truth that it will be onerous for us to speak a few detailed schedule.”

A drama supply acknowledged to the outlet, “I haven’t been notified concerning the schedule but however I believe will probably be early January of subsequent 12 months.” They added, “Because it’s a drama that features quite a lot of background actors, I believe they are going to be extra delicate with regards to COVID-19.”

The primary season of “Hospital Playlist” premiered in March of this 12 months and the collection stars Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do.

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)