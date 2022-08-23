Dramatic flooding in Texas after record rains after months of drought

the area of Dallas, Texas, south of the United States, has suffered in recent hours historical precipitations that generated floods, collapsing several roads in the region.

Some areas in Dallas-Forth Worth saw more than 10 inches of rain in 24 hours, which is considered a once-in-a-thousand-year eventaccording to local media on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning of possible flooding that was extended until Monday at 8:00 p.m. local time (01:00 GMT on Tuesday).

2 to 5 inches of rain is expected in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, with as much as 8 inches in some areas.

The period between August 21 and 22 is the second with the highest rainfall in 24 hours in historyaccording to the NWS.

The area is also close to breaking the record for the month of August with the heaviest rains ever recordedwith a total of 25.6 centimeters, reported the meteorological authorities.

“Much of this rain will be beneficial and welcome due to the effects of an ongoing drought,” the agency said. “But there is still the possibility of cases of flash flooding in urban areas and places with poor drainage.”

Flash flood warnings were in effect around Dallas on Monday, with forecasters predicting difficult road conditions. “Turn around, don’t drown when you encounter flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads”, the NWS said.

Several videos shared on social networks show avenues turned into rivers by the rain, vehicles submerged in water and even people who had to swim to get out of their cars, almost completely covered by the flood.

The heavy rains come after a dry season that affected much of North Texas in recent months.. “Although these rains will provide relief (from the drought), no precipitation is expected for the remainder of the week,” the NWS wrote in a report.

people had to be rescued

Texas is the last US state to experience flooding. Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky have also been affected by heavy rains. in the last weeks. Rainfall in the latter state left more than 30 dead.

worsening drought

The western United States has been in a painful drought for more than 20 years that has left severely depleted rivers and reservoirs, and the dry field like tinder. But sudden, intense downpours often don’t help.

“If the water goes down in a very fast period of time, it will drain away,” told the agency AFP Chris Rasmussen, a NWS meteorologist in Tucson, Arizona, last week. “It doesn’t have a chance to really penetrate the ground, like you’d like to see. It’s always better to have a good, moderate amount of rain over a long period of time.”

Human activity, specifically the uncontrolled use of fossil fuels over the past century, has caused the Earth’s average temperature to rise.

This has altered weather patterns, worsening droughts in some parts of the world and intensifying storms in other areas.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

