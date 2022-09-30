Dramatic moment in Formula 1: a fire broke out in Pierre Gasly’s car when he had stopped in the pits

*Pierre Gasly’s car fire

This Friday there was a tense moment during the tests of the formula 1 in the GP of Singapore which will run on Sunday. At a pit stop, the driver Pierre Gasly he had to escape from his car due to a fire that had broken out and, fortunately, was put out immediately by the mechanics.

In the images of the official transmission, it was possible to capture the moment in which the flare appears just behind the head of the 26-year-old French runner, who quickly manages to break free and flee from the place. At the same time, a member of the team’s mechanical team appeared on the scene with a fire extinguisher and managed to end the danger.

the british reporter Ted Kravitz He was able to talk with some of the members of AlphaTauri to understand what had happened: “The team tells me that the fire started when the fuel vent was connected to the car,” he explained in dialogue with the chain SkySports. “Normally, when (the vehicle) is pushed into the garage, they put a vent on it so the fuel tank can ‘breathe.’ And then they keep it on when they put fuel in or out to allow air to get out of the fuel tank. Lor that I don’t understand is why that was connected when the car was still in the pit box. I just need to understand that.”

The incredible thing is not only that there were no injuries, but also that the car was not damaged either, just an adhesive tape that was near the fire was burned. Because of this, Gasly was able to complete the tests of the circuit of Singapore.

The vehicle was not damaged as the fire was quickly contained.

For its part, the team limited itself to posting a brief message on its Twitter account: “He is back to normal after a small fire broke out in his car after connecting the fuel vent.”

As for the performance of the drivers, the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc took their Ferraris to the top of the time sheet this Friday after the second free practice session of the Grand Prix of Singaporewhere Formula 1 returns after two years of absence.

On a Marina Bay street circuit on a tropical Singapore night, Sainz Jr beat Leclerc in 208 thousandths of a second. The two Ferraris dominated George Russell (Mercedes) and the World Championship leader, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) on this day. The Dutchman, who celebrates his 25th birthday this Friday, has his first opportunity this weekend to mathematically revalidate his World title. He will make it if he wins on Sunday at Singapore and at the same time Leclerc finishes at most ninth and Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at most fourth (without getting the point for the best lap in the race).

