Dramatic scene at the Winter Olympics: an athlete collapsed after crossing the finish line

This is how the athlete Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was transferred after her medical problem at the Winter Olympics

The 10 kilometer pursuit biathlon of the Winter Olympic Games had a scene that set off alarms around the world when the athlete noruega Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold collapsed moments after crossing the finish line in the 14th place.

The athlete from 25 years, who had finished in eighth place in the 15 individual kilometers and in fifth place in the 7.5 kilometer sprint during the event in Beijing, was on his way to get a medal on the track at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Center but in the last lap his body said enough.

Tandrevold was treated immediately on the track and the doctors reported that she is in good health (Photo: Reuters)

“Ingrid tried to follow Elvira and barely made it to the finish line. She was exhausted, very disappointed but not unconscious. She has been stressed, now she is eating and drinking. I guess it’s the cold and the altitude.”, declared the doctor of the Norwegian team according to the official account of the International Biathlon Union (IBU). The reference was about Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg, who came in second place and won the silver medal. The other medals were shared between the Norwegians Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (gold) and Tiril Eckhoff (bronze).

Ingrid was on her way to a medal as she was running in third place during the defining stretch, but in those final meters her health deteriorated and fell surprisingly shortly after crossing the finish line as the 14th competitor. She was quickly assisted and transferred to a place where she was treated to rule out any serious complications. “I don’t know anything other than she is awake and she is being supervised by doctors. This puts a stop to a gold and a bronze that we cannot celebrate much yet until we know how Ingrid is, ”the technical director of the Per Arne Botnan team had initially said, according to the Norwegian media. The online newspaper.

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was fighting for the medal shortly after the end, but she suffered physical problems and managed to cross the finish line before collapsing (Photo: Reuters)

The calm came through the doctor of the Norwegian representative, Lars Kolsrud: “Ingrid has dressed and is sitting and eating and relaxing. She is very sorry that she did not get the position that she hoped for. She was really knocked out and she got everything out, but she was conscious the whole time. It is a mental as well as a physical strain because of what has happened now. She has shown before that she can react to height. We’ll follow up later.”. The Zhangjiakou runway is located about 700 meters above sea level.

The athlete, who had already had an experience at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, is listed for be part of the massive 12.5 kilometer exit that will take place next Saturday, February 19 although everything will depend on his medical evolution after what happened. The detail is that the Norwegian had already presented problems after being fifth in the sprint 7.5 kilometers days agoalthough the local media assured that he also went through some health issues in other competitions that occurred in 2019.

The 25-year-old Norwegian athlete had already presented complications at height days ago in another discipline (Photo: Reuters)

“It is one of those things that you have at height when you have very little oxygen and maybe you run out of a little bit, then it is difficult to remember what you have done,” he explained to the Norwegian media. NRK at the moment the expert in biathlon Liv Grethe Skjelbreid.

It should be noted that due to the heavy snowfall that fell in the place, this race was one of the few that took place in the mountains because different ski appointments were canceled or postponed. “It’s probably one of the hardest activities I’ve ever raced. The conditions were extremely slow and the snow was much softer today, so it was very difficult.expressed about the conditions of the track the silver medalist Oeberg, as replied Yahoo Sports.

The athlete is listed in another competition but the doctors will have to evaluate her health (Photo: Reuters)

