DRDO to build two hospitals in Corona with PM Cares fund in Bihar

PM CARES to fund two 500-bed Corona hospitals in Bihar: The Prime Minister’s Civil Assistance and Relief Fund (PM Cares Fund) Trust has decided to allocate funds for the establishment of two 500-bed temporary hospitals in Bihta and Muzaffarpur in Bihar in view of the ongoing fight against the Corona epidemic. Also Read – Corona in India Update: Number of corona patients in the country crossed 31 lakh, 61,408 people in the country in 24 hours Kovid-19 positive

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) gave this information in a tweet on Monday and said that these hospitals will be constructed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Also Read – Mumbai Local Train News: 6-hour block on Mumbai’s Western Railway route, local train services will be affected today – know what is the reason …

“The PM Cares Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for the construction of 500-bed Kovid-19 temporary hospitals in Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar as part of the fight against the Corona epidemic,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet. DRDO will build these hospitals. This will go a long way to improve the situation with Kovid in Bihar. ” Also Read – MP Coronavirus Update: 1263 new cases of corona in Madhya Pradesh in a day, know the condition of your city

According to the PMO, a 500-bed hospital in Bihta near Patna will be inaugurated today, while a 500-bed hospital in Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated soon.

The PMO said, “125 beds in these hospitals will be equipped with ICU facility including ventilators while the remaining 375 beds will be in general category. In these hospitals, doctors and paramedical personnel will be deployed from the Armed Forces Medical Services. “

It may be noted that the Prime Minister in ‘Emergency Situations’ keeping in mind the need for a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or crisis like the Kovid-19 epidemic. A public charity trust has been created in the name of ‘Citizen Assistance and Relief Fund (PM Cares Fund)’.