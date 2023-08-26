Dream Girl 2 Starring Ayushmann Khurana, Made More Than Rs 10 Crore On Its First Day In Theaters:

The movie Dream Girl 2, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana as well as Ananya Panday, came out in theaters on August 25. The movie got off to a good start at the box office.

According to official numbers provided by the production house, the film made Rs 10.69 crore on its first day. Industry tracker Sacnilk says that 29.51% of Hindi theaters were full on Friday for Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann’s last four movies, including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, as well as An Action Hero, did not do well at the box office.

With Dream Girl 2, he hopes to have a big financial hit. This is the greatest start of his career, better than Bala, which made Rs. 10.15 crore, as well as his initial Dream Girl, which made Rs.

After a great first day of sales in the United States, experts are sure that the film will do well over the weekend. The 2019 movie “Dream Girl,” which was a big hit, has a remake called “Dream Girl 2.”

Dream Girl 2 Had A Bigger Opening Than Dream Girl:

The first movie did very well at the box office. Sumit Kadel, who works in the movie business, was happy with how well “Dream Girl 2” did at the box office on Friday.

He stated that the movie started off better than “Dream Girl 1,” and that business was going to go up a lot over the weekend.

Movies like Gadar 2, Jailer, as well as OMG 2 have been out for two weeks, so Dream Girl 2 doesn’t have much to worry about right now.

The movie comes after Dream Girl, which came out in 2019. Dream Girl had a similar start and made Rs 10.50 crore upon its first day, yet it went on to become Ayushmann’s biggest hit alongside Rs 142 crore, says Bollywood Hungama.

A Good Trend Has Been Seen At The Indian Box Office:

In the last few months, the Indian box office is going in a good direction, showing signs of a comeback after the slowdown caused by the plague.

Dream Girl 2’s first day sales are about the same as recent movies such as OMG 2 Rs 10.26 crore, Satyaprem Ki Katha Rs 9.25 crore, as well as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rs 11 crore.

National Stores Have Sold Over Fifty Thousand Tickets To The Movie For Today:

This comedy-drama is led by the beautiful and hot Ananya Panday. It was directed by Raaj Shandilya. Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and many more play important parts in the movie, which was made by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

People in the business world say that the movie should have a double-digit opening day today. Over 50,000 tickets have already been sold for today at national chains, so if the buzz is good, the movie will easily pass the 10-ticket mark.

Ayushmann Stated That Dream Girl 2 Has Become A Massy Front Runner:

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and made through Ekta Kapoor as well as Shobha Kapoor under the name Balaji Motion Pictures.

The movie also features Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, as well as Manoj Joshi, among others.

Ayushmann had said that the movie was “massy” within an interview alongside the Indian Express. He said, “This Dream Girl 2 is more bulky and has a wider range of colors.” Aside from that, all of my movies have been middle-of-the-road, but this one is front-seat massy.”