Dream Hampton Attached to Cineflix Doc on Tulsa Race Massacre – Variety

“Surviving R. Kelly” govt producer Dream Hampton has been hooked up to govt produce and direct a Cineflix Productions documentary sequence about one of many worst episodes of racial violence in U.S. historical past, the Tusla Race Massacre.

With the working title of “Black Wall Road,” the restricted sequence weaves collectively previous and current to recount the 1921 Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which left greater than 300 African People lifeless and hundreds displaced and town on hearth.

Tulsa’s mayor, G.T. Bynum, just lately opened a controversial investigation to find the unknown websites of the mass graves and to assist present a degree of closure and justice for the Massacre, which has lengthy been ignored of historical past books.

Information of the venture to mark the centenary of the Massacre comes because the U.S. has skilled days of protests and riots following the dying of George Floyd.

“Black Wall Road” is being distributed by Cineflix Rights. No broadcaster has but been introduced for the sequence.

Dream Hampton’s latest works embrace Lifetime’s Emmy-nominated “Surviving R. Kelly,” Frameline function documentary “Treasure,” HBO function documentary “It’s A Onerous Fact Ain’t It” and BET docu-series “Discovering Justice.”

“Black individuals from Tulsa have refused to let the Greenwood District Massacre be erased from historical past. I’m so impressed by their persistence to elevate up the tales of what North Tulsa was earlier than the bloodbath,” stated Hampton. “They’re proud that their ancestors, only a era out of slavery, bought land and created companies that personified Black excellence.”

“After 99 years of silence, ‘Black Wall Road’ wants to be advised, and there’s nobody higher than Dream Hampton to convey it to life,” stated J.C. Mills, president and business director for Cineflix Productions.