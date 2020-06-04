Dream Street Singer Chris Trousdale Dead At 34 From Coronavirus Complications

Chris Trousdale’s music career continued post-Dream Street, and he even tried to mix that world with his budding television career. This led to his audition on The Voice in 2013, which ended when all four coaches passed on him in the audition round. On the episode, Trousdale expressed sadness at not being able to recapture the success of his youth, and being recognized by fans at his day job who didn’t understand why he wasn’t living his dream (via Dailymail).