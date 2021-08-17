Dream Team in the spotlight: Thierry Henry’s warning to PSG after the signings of Messi and Ramos

Thierry Henry referred to the Dream Team that made up PSG (Reuters)

With the arrival of Lionel Messi, PSG became more than ever a serious candidate to fight for the most important trophy on the continent: The Champions League. However, despite having one of the most fearsome forwards on the planet, the former star of Arsenal and Barcelona (among others) Thierry Henry He issued a warning to his coach Mauricio Pochettino.

In dialogue with the program Sunday Night Football from the platform Amazon, the former French international assured that, although with the Argentine star they have gained great offensive power, they must be careful especially in the defensive part.

“When you have superhuman players, everything becomes easier. But seeing the evolution of PSG at this moment, they suffer too many goals for my liking ”, acknowledged Roberto Martínez’s field assistant in the Belgium team.

PSG beat Strasbourg 4-2 in their last presentation and with many absences (Reuters)

“It is true that he did not have some players, who were not available. But balance is the most important thing. We always talk about great attacking players, but you need balance, ”said the former Monaco and Montreal Impact MLS coach, alluding to PSG’s recent 4-2 win over Strasbourg.

In that meeting, in which a very coordinated Parisian team could be seen on the offensive, despite the absences of Messi, Neymar and Ángel Di María, they were not present in the central defense or Marquinhos ni Sergio Ramos, brand new signing after his departure from Real Madrid who is recovering from an injury.

“People talk a lot about that team in Barcelona, ​​where I played with Messi and Eto’o. But they forget to point out that we did not suffer many goals. In general, the teams that do not suffer many goals, are not far from the titles. Even from the Champions League “, sentenced the 44-year-old former footballer, referring to his time at the Barça team where he was part of the historic sextet from the hand of Pep Guardiola.

Pochettino will have the difficult task of making the pieces fit within the eleven he presents on the field

Despite having great names in the squad, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino will be in charge of make the pieces work harmoniously within the field. When he has all the players at his disposal, the native of Rosario must plant a balanced eleven that can do damage in attack and, above all, bring peace of mind in the defensive zone.

