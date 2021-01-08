General News

DreamCatcher Excites With Mystery Code Teaser

January 8, 2021
DreamCatcher has followers puzzling over a brand new thriller code teaser!

On January 8 at midnight KST, the group launched a teaser on Instagram with a brand new code for followers to crack. It’s DreamCatcher’s custom to launch thriller codes earlier than their comebacks, and it was lately shared that the group is engaged on a comeback album that can proceed the story of their newest music “BOCA.”

Followers have put their detective hats on and a few are guessing that the code within the teaser may mix to kind the numbers 0126, which may imply the date January 26.

What are your theories?

