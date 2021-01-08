DreamCatcher Excites With Mystery Code Teaser

DreamCatcher has followers puzzling over a brand new thriller code teaser!
On January 8 at midnight KST, the group launched a teaser on Instagram with a brand new code for followers to crack. It’s DreamCatcher’s custom to launch thriller codes earlier than their comebacks, and it was lately shared that the group is engaged on a comeback album that can proceed the story of their newest music “BOCA.”
Followers have put their detective hats on and a few are guessing that the code within the teaser may mix to kind the numbers 0126, which may imply the date January 26.
真的这么简单就猜到。。。？ pic.twitter.com/O42weJqtzL
— Jing유 ??? (@MinJiU_517) January 7, 2021
What are your theories?
Supply (1)
How does this text make you’re feeling?
Add Comment