DreamCatcher Excites With Mystery Code Teasers

DreamCatcher is hinting at one thing new!

The group has been getting followers excited with new “Mystery Code” teasers on Instagram. DreamCatcher has a convention of releasing these intriguing “Mystery Code” teasers as their first previews of a comeback, they usually embody clues about their subsequent launch.

Take a look at the pictures beneath!

Whereas DreamCatcher is a seven-member group, they promoted their most up-to-date observe “Scream” in February with out member Handong as she was competing on the Chinese language survival present ‘Youth with You 2.” It was shared earlier this month that Handong has been unable to return to Korea on account of journey restrictions in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, though their company said that she was receiving coaching in Beijing for DreamCatcher’s comeback.

What are your theories about DreamCatcher’s thriller codes?