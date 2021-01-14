DreamCatcher Reveals Their Official Light Stick And Robe

As DreamCatcher celebrates their fourth debut anniversary, they’ve unveiled their official gentle stick—and a gown!

The group shared preview photographs for the merchandise on January 13, and so they’ll be occurring sale in February.

The sunshine stick incorporates their official colours and options two extension poles that connect to kind a employees, as demonstrated by the group in a V Stay broadcast for his or her anniversary.

DreamCatcher is at the moment gearing as much as make a comeback on January 26 with “Dystopia : Street to Utopia.” Try their teasers up to now right here!

What do you consider DreamCatcher’s gentle stick and gown?