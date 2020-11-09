DreamCatcher To Launch Official Weverse Fan Community

DreamCatcher is formally becoming a member of Weverse!

Weverse is a world fan neighborhood platform launched by beNX, a subsidiary of Massive Hit Leisure. The platform at present options artists BTS, TXT, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, ENHYPEN, CL1, P1Harmony, Weeekly, Sunmi, and Henry.

On November 9 at 12 p.m. KST, DreamCatcher can be launching their very own official fan neighborhood on Weverse with a purpose to higher talk with their followers all around the world.

A spokesperson for Weverse commented, “DreamCatcher, who’s receiving a variety of love from followers throughout the globe for his or her distinctive music and their distinctive universe, can be becoming a member of Weverse. We plan to help DreamCatcher with Weverse-specific providers that may enable every member to point out her distinctive charms to followers and create a brand new fandom tradition with InSomnias [DreamCatcher’s fandom] all around the world.”

Are you excited for DreamCatcher to open their very personal Weverse fan neighborhood?

