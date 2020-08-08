DreamCatcher’s Yoohyeon And D1CE’s Yoo Jun Share Thoughts On “Backstreet Rookie” Cameo

DreamCatcher’s Yoohyeon and D1CE’s Jung Yoo Jun shared their ideas on their particular look in “Backstreet Rookie”!

The 2 idols made a enjoyable cameo within the August 7 episode of the SBS drama, the place they performed a pair who was exceptionally expert at a dance arcade recreation. Not solely did viewers get an opportunity to see Yoohyeon and Jung Yoo Jun showcase their strikes, however the drama added an additional wink to the cameo by having the pair particularly dance to DreamCatcher’s debut monitor “Chase Me.”

Within the episode, Hwang Geum Bi (performed by Search engine optimization Ye Hwa) and Han Dal Shik (performed by Eum Moon Suk) tried to beat the Yoohyeon-Yoo Jun energy couple at their very own recreation, however had been thwarted by an unlucky fall in the direction of the top of their dance routine.

After the published, Yoohyeon took to DreamCatcher’s official Twitter account to jot down, “Chase Me! Elevate your hand when you discovered Yoohyeon within the drama ‘Backstreet Rookie.’ Yay, you probably did an ideal job!”

Sharing a photograph of herself and Jung Yoo Jun from the day of their shoot, she added, “Thanks to actors Eum Moon Suk, Search engine optimization Ye Hwa, and D1CE’s Jung Yoo Jun, with whom I loved filming!”

Jung Yoo Jun additionally posted the identical picture on D1CE’s Twitter account and equally shared his ideas. He wrote, “Did you take pleasure in watching ‘Backstreet Rookie’? I danced ‘Chase Me’ with DreamCatcher’s Yoohyeon, and I believe it was a extremely nice expertise! Thanks to the entire solid and crew who labored laborious along with us throughout filming!”

He continued, “I’ll turn into a Yoo Jun who works laborious in each course sooner or later as nicely. I really like you.”

[#정유준] #편의점샛별이 잘 보셨나요?? #드림캐쳐 #유현 선배님이랑 같이 Chase Me 춤도 추고 정말 좋은 경험하고 온 것 같아요! 같이 열심히 촬영해 주신 모든 선배님들 스탭분들 감사드립니다!! 앞으로도 모든 방면에서 열심히 하는 유준이 되겠습니다 사랑해요?#D1CE #디원스 pic.twitter.com/gGqM34m8lP — 디원스 D1CE (@officialD1CE) August 7, 2020

Did you catch Yoohyeon and Jung Yoo Jun’s cameo in “Backstreet Rookie”?

