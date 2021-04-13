‘Dreamgirls’ Reunion Highlights ‘RWQuarantunes’ Broadway Cares Benefit

A digital fortieth anniversary reunion of the unique “Dreamgirls” dream solid — Loretta Devine, Jennifer Holliday and Sheryl Lee Ralph — was among the many highlights of a digital profit Sunday for Broadway Cares, held underneath the auspices of RWQuarantunes, Richard Weitz’s and Demi Weitz’s ongoing collection of all-star charity fundraisers.

The net gala stretched simply previous the five-hour level, hosted by the father-and-daughter crew of the Weitzes from the stage of the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York, a venue that was in any other case empty save for a cameo look by Broadway Cares government director Tom Viola from one of many final rows of the orchestra part. With matching contributions coming in from a number of donors or establishments, the tally for the night got here in at greater than $1.3 million.

RW Quarantues Broadway Cares Fundraiser on the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York on April 11 with Richard and Demi Weitz

Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

Regardless of the sight of the empty seats behind the Weitzes, it felt like a crowded home because the hosts have been joined in actual time not simply the Dreamgirls however Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Heather Headley, James Monroe Iglehart, Clive Davis, Jimmy Jam, Nathan Lane, Deborah Cox, Lena Corridor, Erich Bergen, Jarrod Spector, Robert Cuccioli, Stephanie Mills, Melissa Manchester, Carole Bayer Sager, A Nice Huge World, Diane Warren, Joshua Henry, Teal Wicks and Christopher Jackson and the Freestyle Love Supreme troupe. Pre-taped appearances got here in from lyricist Tim Rice, pop singer James Bay and Alanis Morissette and the solid of “Jagged Little Capsule.”

Probably the most poignant second got here when 18-year-old Demi Weitz offered a shock for her father, Richard Weitz, a associate at WME who started the RWQuarantunes collection together with her as a pandemic tonic in March 2020. It’s been a working gag that, for all her musical love, Demi can’t carry a tune; mentioned the senior Weitz, “My joke has been, all her life, ‘Demi, you’re the worst singer I’ve ever heard.’” However in honor of her father’s birthday, which had been the day earlier than, Weitz secretly took a vocal lesson after which recorded an much more top-secret digital duet of “For Good,” the anthem from “Depraved,” with Chenoweth.

“I by no means noticed that one coming,” mentioned a crying Richard Weitz, after the shock duet clip wrapped up. “He walked in on my lodge room and me recording within the lodge toilet,” mentioned Demi, saying the key had nearly been given away. Chenoweth adopted the duet video by approaching the webcast reside together with her guitarist/boyfriend Josh Bryant to sing Dolly Parton’s “I Will At all times Love You,” “from a daughter to a dad.” Chenoweth additionally introduced up (however didn’t sing) one other pertinent music, “Fathers and Daughters,” vowing, “If she decides to marry someday, I’ll sing that music and you’ll dance to it.”

Kristin Chenoweth and Demi Weitz sing “For Good” at RWQuarantunes Broadway Cares profit

With the shock look of the core “Dreamgirls” trio, the reside Zoom format didn’t permit for a lot group harmonizing, however every of the three girls sang snippets of their signature moments from the present, to the delight of the others sharing the display.

The Weitzes joked that absolutely Holliday wouldn’t be keen to pipe in with an excerpt of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” “I can’t even go to the Goal with out having to sing that music,” Holliday mentioned, obliging viewers simply as she (apparently) does Goal consumers. The truth that the tune grew to become a uncommon Broadway-to-pop crossover hit got here up, however Holliday famous that the hit single standing didn’t come till the summer season of the next 12 months, which means that fortieth anniversary gained’t be till 2022… for which she’s grateful. “Since we’re ready on the pandemic, I want an additional 12 months,” she mentioned.

Deborah Cox, a frequent RWQuarantunes visitor identified for her “Aida” run on Broadway, briefly joined the trio mid-discussion. “You and I went the identical manner — we have now an enormous homosexual following,” Holliday informed Cox. “We’d be on the homosexual circuit and see one another.”

Each Holliday and Devine gave Ralph credit score for developing with a few of the unique “Dreamgirls” vocal preparations… and for her efforts in protecting a sort of harmonizing going 40 years later. Mentioned Ralph, “I can not consider it’s 40 years this 12 months. I’m so grateful the three of us are in a position to stay in touch with one another all these years and do what we do in reminiscence of these we misplaced from our firm. We misplaced one-third of our unique firm,” she identified, naming director Michael Bennett and others. She signaled her eagerness to “kick off what I do know goes to be an awesome fortieth anniversary 12 months,” with the trace of extra commemorations to return.

“That’s due to you, Sheryl Lee,” mentioned Holliday. “Sheryl Lee is what you name the alumni queen — the one from faculty the place you be desirous to overlook every part [and she’s] ‘Excuse me, have you learnt what’s developing in three months?’… Within the early months of the pandemic, she would attain out and ship me a message: ‘You don’t have to talk to me, simply let me know you’re OK’… As a result of I’m not on social media that a lot… There’s been that fixed thread of communication. And by having the Divas Basis, she’s pulled us, Loretta and I, in. She’s raised some huge cash, not only for Broadway Cares, however an entire lot of organizations.”

James Monroe Iglehart, who gained a Tony for enjoying the genie in “Aladdin,” enthused over what “Dreamgirls” meant to him rising up. “That’s the present that made most Black youngsters go, ‘That’s what I wish to do,’” he mentioned.

RW Quarantunes Broadway Cares Fundraiser

Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

Monroe Iglehart appeared reluctant to observe even an solely semi-singing look by the classic-era Dreamgirls, however nailed an exuberant studying of the Disney present’s “Good friend Like Me.” “That’s what you name ‘not singing for a 12 months so I can hit that observe all day lengthy,’” he joked after the music’s climax. The actor additionally appeared in a gap sketch filmed earlier within the day, as himself, albeit with the genie’s energy to grant three needs, which allowed him to grant the Weitzes admittance to the New Amsterdam after they mock-tried getting previous the locked doorways of another Broadway theaters.

The present’s reside performances kicked off with Bernadette Peters, accompanied in her residence by Marvin Laird, her musical director of 30 years. Peters sang two Stephen Sondheim songs, “They Ask Me Why I Consider in You” (a music for a TV particular Sondheim took out of the trunk for a Peters Carnegie Corridor engagement) and “Ship within the Clowns. “It’s such as you’e grown up earlier than our very eyes,” Peters, a returnee to the RWQuarantunes collection, informed Demi, a soon-to-graduate highschool senior who’s been key within the fundraising effort in addition to internet hosting for 13 months.

Headley had one of many present’s extra bravura turns with “Can You Really feel the Love Tonight?,” delivered in extremely animated style regardless of Headley being seated at a desk in her residence. “If I may transfer my face, it might be saying holy catballs,” mentioned Jimmy Jam. “That model we simply heard, that ought to be on a file someplace.”

Headley reciprocated by singing a snippet of Janet Jackson’s “Pleasure Precept,” a file Jam labored on. “For my first album, Clive had had despatched me to Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who pulled issues out of me that I used to be not able to have pulled,” she mentioned. Jam credited Elton John with making the introduction. “We have been doing a Janet/Elton duet from ‘Aida,’ and he mentioned to me, ‘It’s a must to meet the lady that sings in ‘Aida.’” Jam mentioned that Headley would seem on an album he and his typically associate have been engaged on for years. They and Headley “have essentially the most unbelievable music on the Jam/Lewis album,” the producer promised. “When individuals hear it, they may lose their minds.”

Heather Headley on RWQuarantunes

Different highlights that adopted included Stephanie Mills reviving a music from “The Wiz” that became a No. 1 R&B hit for her; Morissette popping up in a bookstore to sing the opening of “You Stay, You Be taught,” quickly joined by the complete “Jagged” solid; “theater-pop” duo A Nice Huge World collaborating on their hit “Say One thing” and promising a legit Broadway present is within the works; Melissa Manchester and Carole Bayer Sager reliving previous occasions after the previous sang “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” which she just lately re-cut for an album reviving a few of her traditional materials; Robert Cuccioli doing a solo “This Is the Second” from “Jekyll and Hyde” (“26 years later, that’s the unique key,” marveled an onlooker); and Joshua Henry, just lately of “Hamilton,” getting all Burr-sir with a soft-spoken “Blow Us All Away.”

Diane Warren, in Oscar greatest unique music rivalry with “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Forward,” appeared reside to introduce a pre-recorded model of that music by its Italian singer and co-compower, Laura Pausini, who was presumably asleep in her residence nation because the U.S. webcast was happening. With Teal Wicks, “one of many Chers” from that Broadway musical, got here on to speak Cher store speak with Warren, who reminisced about two songs she did with the uber-diva. One was “If I Might Flip Again Time,” which Cher hated a lot that “I needed to maintain her legs on the ground” to get her to do it, Warren mentioned. The opposite was their nominated music from “Burlesque,” which bumped into love from Cher however hate from the film’s director. However, Cher continued. “The director hated it and saved attempting to take it out of the film,” Warren mentioned, “however Cher mentioned, ‘I’m finished. Have enjoyable doing promotion for the film with out me.’”

Christopher Jackson, of “Hamilton” fame, did a reside Zoom along with his fellow solid members within the improv troupe Freestyle Love Supreme (minus the very occasional member Lin-Manuel Miranda) to do what they normally do: take ideas from the viewers to utterly improvise a multi-verse hip-hop music. On this case, the Weitzes donated the requested 1000’s of {dollars} to have FLS provide you with a comical quantity on the spot concerning the extra fraught or tense moments of their father/daughter relationship.

Lena Corridor, one other frequent presence on RWQuarantunes advantages, introduced up the rear with arguably the webcast’s largest voice, belting “Midnight Radio” from the present she may be greatest identified for, “Hedwig and the Offended Inch,” adopted by the second “Depraved” variety of the evening, “Defying Gravity.”

Lena Corridor on RW Quarantunes

RQuarantunes got here into the occasion having already collected $21.8 million for a 123 of charities with all-star, invitation-only livestreams since March 2021. Sunday’s occasion added one other $1.3 million-plus to that whole to place it over $23 million.

It was the third time RWQuarantunes was particularly aligning with Broadway Cares, as the 2 groups had collaborated for livestreams that raised $868,000 again in June and $1.2 million in October. These have been hosted, as per the same old, from the Weitzes’ kitchen counter within the L.A. space, not from a Broadway theater. (Richard and Demi Weitz have been taking the present a bit extra on the highway currently, internet hosting net advantages from such empty venues because the Ahmanson, the Hollywood Bowl and most just lately Dodger Stadium.)

Viola mentioned that “it’s like Christmas once more.” With the assistance of the prior two advantages with RWQuarantunes, “we have now been in a position to construct a financial institution. We now have awarded the Actors Fund over $7 million that allowed them to create a security internet of providers for 1000’s of individuals in the complete leisure business,” not simply actors.

Demi and Richard Weitz at RW Quarantues Broadway Cares Fundraiser on the New Amsterdam Theatre, Sunday, April 11

Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

Subsequent up for RWQuarantunes shall be a profit finished in collaboration with a frequent viewer and visitor, actor Mark Hamill, on (what else) Could the 4th. The charity for that occasion would be the USC McMorrow Neighborhood Educational Initiative, designed to assist youth within the neighborhoods surrounding USC get a leg up of their educations.