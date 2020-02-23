Dreams Video Review – Everything I Ever Wanted in a Video Game | COG

48m in the past

(Edited 47m in the past)

IamTylerDurden1

91 Opencritic

89 Metacritic

And imo these scores are a humiliation.

The unique LBP is a 95 Metacritic and Dreams blows it away. I notice that LBP was spectacular for its time, however on the very least Dreams is that this era’s LBP 1 and it needs to be scored accordingly.

What..as a result of the imp isn’t as cute as Sackboy or the marketing campaign is an hour longer in LBP? That’s all insignificant fluff, the meat of what’s there’s the creation and social construction and Dreams takes it from a calculator to a supercomputer.

That is probably the most progressive and maybe crucial recreation this era. Dreams is a artistic revolution and it’ll solely proceed to develop. In two years we are going to look again on the sub 90 Metacritic as a joke.