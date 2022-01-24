Dreams will be used in the creation of a film and Sony has already bought its rights

A Winter’s Journey will feature the likes of John Malkovich and the artists behind the animation of Loving Vincent.

Dreams, the original title of Media Molecule came in 2020 stop erase the border between the player and the creator with complete and intuitive development tools that have not ceased to amaze us. The work of the community has been, on many occasions, impeccable, as is the case with the Ratchet and Clanck developed in the game or the animation of the iconic T. Rex scene in Jurassic Park.

Filming will begin in June.However, it had never served as a tool for a project on the scale of A Winter’s Journey, the new animated film by Alex Helfrecht, of which Sony Pictures Classics You’ve already bought the rights. The story follows the footsteps of an itinerant poet who will cross the icy mountains in Bavaria in 1812, while risking his life for his love.

The design of the work is recreated by the animation artists of Loving Vincent, combining real actors with digital animation and painting, in an adaptation of Franz Schubert’s play, ‘Winterreise (Winter Journey)’. The cast will have John Malkovich, Jason Isaacs, Marcin Czarnik (Son of Saul), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and Martina Gedeck (The Lives of Others).

The world of the film will be created in DreamsThe movie will start filming in June in Wroclaw, Poland. “Never before have we seen a project like A Winter’s Journey, which promises to marry world-class cinema and extraordinary painting techniques with one of the greatest song cycles in music history,” Sony Classics said in a statement shared by Deadline. If you want to know more about Media Molecule’s ambitious project, remember that you have our Dreams analysis available, where we tell you how the game encourages us to unleash our creativity while we learn the art of creating video games.

More about: Dreams, Sony and Film.