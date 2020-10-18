DreamWorks Animation Series Head to Sky With NBCU Deal

Pay TV platform Sky and NBCUniversal International Distribution have introduced a long-term partnership that may convey Sky prospects within the U.Okay. and Eire a whole lot of hours of animated collection from DreamWorks Animation. The pact follows offers with Discovery in June and Sony Photos in July.

The DreamWorks Animation deal contains entry to new spin-off collection from movie franchises similar to “How to Practice Your Dragon,” “Trolls” and “Madagascar.” The lineup will embrace premieres of “Madagascar: A Little Wild,” “TrollsTopia” and “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky.”

Stephen van Rooyen, exec VP and CEO U.Okay. and Europe Sky, stated: “Our new partnership with NBCUniversal brings a powerful vary of household favorites from DreamWorks Animation to Sky and NOW TV prospects. Including DreamWorks’ loveable tales of goals, journeys and heroes alongside our originals and our accomplice content material means prospects can entry the content material they love, multi functional place – straightforward.”

“Households are spending extra time at house than ever earlier than – as youngsters and adults alike love DreamWorks characters, hopefully this can assist them take pleasure in extra moments collectively.”

Belinda Menendez, president and CRO, world distribution and worldwide, NBCUniversal, stated: “We’re delighted to broaden upon our long-standing relationship with Sky and NOW TV by this new deal that brings a vibrant, compelling slate of animated TV collection to bolster the Sky Youngsters platforms. DreamWorks Animation has an impressive pedigree within the realm of youngsters content material and we glance ahead to partnering with Sky to convey these beloved characters and tales to properties throughout the U.Okay. and Eire for households to take pleasure in.”

Sky already has over 5,000 episodes of on demand content material from companions Viacom and Turner, and a bunch of Sky Youngsters Originals similar to “Moominvalley” and “Morph.” Different exhibits embrace “Peppa Pig,” “Paw Patrol” and “SpongeBob Squarepants.”