Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Wanted Scream To Kill Her Off Immediately

The horror style was constructed on long-running franchises like Halloween and Friday the 13th. However within the 1990’s slashers obtained a brand new surge in recognition due to Wes Craven’s Scream franchise. The style bending horror motion pictures made a ton of cash, and Scream 5 is presently in growth. Drew Barrymore famously performed the ill-fated Casey Becker within the iconic opening sequence, however she was initially supplied the function of Sidney (Neve Campbell). And Barrymore lately defined why she went this shocking profession selection, in favor of being killed off.
Scream was an enormous success when it debuted in theaters in 1996, and the franchise has gone on to make over $600 million throughout the primary 4 movies. Whereas Drew Barrymore may have been on the coronary heart of it as Sidney, she and horror legend Wes Craven shocked audiences by killing her character Casey off within the first 12 minutes. Barrymore defined her ideas on this selection on the time, saying:
Within the horror movie style, my greatest pet peeve was that I at all times knew the principle character was going to be slugging by on the finish, however was going to creak by and make it. What I wished to do is to take that consolation zone away. So I requested if I might be Casey Becker so we’d set up this rule doesn’t apply on this movie.
Jamie Kennedy’s Randy spent nearly all of his time in Scream speaking concerning the rule of horror, with Wes Craven’s unique film shattering any expectations of moviegoers again in 1996. And that is precisely what Drew Barrymore was going for when filming her terrifying look as Casey Becker. Audiences anticipated to see Barrymore taking part in the protagonist, earlier than flipping the script and killing off considered one of its greatest stars.
Drew Barrymore’s feedback come from her latest look on the favored sequence Sizzling Ones. Whereas chowing down on scorching wings, Barrymore spoke about her lengthy profession in TV and movie. Scream is certainly considered one of her most iconic appearances, in no small half as a result of the truth that she was killed off instantly. Barrymore was entrance and heart within the film’s posters forward of its launch, so it was an particularly efficient plot twist.
Taking part in Casey additionally freed up the function of Sidney for Neve Campbell, who lead the forged all through 4 completely different motion pictures. It is laborious to think about anybody however Campbell as the ultimate woman, because the actress has given so many layered and dynamic performances. She’s presently in talks to return for Scream 5, though nothing has been formally introduced so far.
Scream 5 will mark the primary installment within the franchise because the loss of life of the legendary Wes Craven. Prepared or Not administrators Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are the minds behind the upcoming sequel, with Neve Campbell already praising their imaginative and prescient. Whereas she hasn’t formally signed on, the forged is coming collectively. Fortunately that features the return of Courteney Cox and David Arquette as Gale and Dewey respectively.
