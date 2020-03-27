Drew Brees, wife to donate $5M to Louisiana for meals amid surge in COVID-19 cases

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees launched Thursday that he and his partner Brittany are donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
