Drew Carey Shares Tearful Tribute To Murdered Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

Within the wake of Dr. Amie Harwick’s loss of life, The Worth is Proper host Drew Carey shared a tearful tribute to his ex-fiancée throughout his SiriusXM present. The famed Hollywood household and marriage therapist, who appeared within the documentary Hooked on Sexting, was murdered by ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse within the early hours of February 15. Carey selected to honor and bear in mind her with a set of music they each listened to once they have been collectively.
Drew Carey and Amie Harwick confirmed their engagement again in 2018 earlier than breaking it off shortly after. Nonetheless, Carey known as the love he and Harwick shared as being “as soon as in a lifetime.” Whereas the previous Whose Line is it Anyway? host is presently grieving the lack of his ex-fiancée, he took a second on the finish of his SiriusXM present, Drew Carey’s Friday Evening Freak-Out, to dedicate a set of songs to her. Right here’s what he needed to say in tribute to Harwick:
In the event you didn’t know, she was murdered on Valentine’s evening by an ex-boyfriend that had been stalking her for about ten years, and he or she was positively afraid of, and was even afraid of him once we have been in a relationship. And he lastly bought her, and killed her. I simply wish to say I’m so damaged up, however I do know there’s plenty of musicians that take heed to this station, and I hope you realize that the music you make is a lot greater than a paycheck. Your music touches individuals and impacts individuals and reminds individuals of the place they have been and what they did, and experiences that they had. And it doesn’t matter if it’s a love tune or a rocker or a celebration tune, all of your songs actually do make recollections for individuals and bond individuals, and I do know these do.
In the course of the SiriusXM broadcast, Drew Carey tearfully recalled telling Harwick in regards to the music set he made for her on the time and the way they’d sing the phrases of the songs to one another. The host talked about that he’s not in the precise headspace to entertain anybody for the time being, however that he felt the necessity to share the music that meant a lot to him and Harwick earlier than signing off. In his phrases:
Even after we broke up, we nonetheless liked one another very a lot, regardless that we broke off the engagement. I used to be nonetheless so in love along with her and he or she liked me again, and I can by no means hear these songs once more with out pondering of her. This subsequent set is for Amie Harwick, an exquisite one that didn’t need to die like she did, and I liked her very a lot. I’m not gonna be again after these songs air. . . . I would take a pair weeks off, as a result of I’m actually in no place to work or entertain anyone proper now.
Drew Carey, who took over internet hosting The Worth Is Proper in 2007, is taking the lack of Amie Harwick extremely onerous, with manufacturing on the sport present suspended in respect for his grief. His tribute to Amie Harwick was heartfelt, poignant, and touching, and it’s clear she meant so much to him.
