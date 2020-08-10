Drink now milk of donkey, do not be surprised … 7000 rupees a liter, know its benefits

Donkey Milk Dairy: You must have drank cow, buffalo and goat’s milk or heard of camel milk. But today we are going to tell you that for the first time in the country, milk milk is also going to be sold and its one liter milk will cost 7000 rupees, shocked no… Yes, now cow, buffalo goat milk with dairy soon. The milk of donkey milk is also going to start in the country.

According to the report received by our colleague, Zee News, the National Horse Research Center (NRCE) in the country is going to start dairy milk in Hisar. NRCE is about to start dairy dairy of the Halari breed in Hisar. For which NRCE had called for 10 halari breed donkeys, now their breeding is being done.

We used to think of donkey as a joke, but now we will drink milk of donkey. Because donkey milk is not only very beneficial for humans, but also plays a big role in correcting the immune system of the body.

Know what is the specialty of Halari breed donkey

The donkey species of Halari breed is found in Gujarat. The milk of the donkey of this species is considered a treasure of medicines. The milk of the pudding of the Halari breed has the ability to fight against diseases like cancer, obesity, allergies.

Donkey milk is also beneficial for children

Many times, small children complain of allergy to cow or buffalo milk, but children do not have any allergy from the milk of the pudding. Milk of Halari breed of milk contains antioxidant, anti-aging elements and fat is nominal in milk. The research work on donkey milk was started by Dr. BN Tripathi, former director of NRCE.

The cost of one liter of milk will be 7 thousand rupees

Dairy work will start soon after the breeding of the donkey of the Halari breed. Donkey milk is sold in the market from 2000 to 7000 rupees per liter. Beauty products are also made from this, which are quite expensive. Soap, lip balm, body lotion are being prepared with donkey milk.

Scientists of the Central Buffalo Research Center of NRCE Hisar and National Dairy Research Institute of Karnal are also being taken to start dairy.