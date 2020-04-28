Drive-By Shooting At Duck Dynasty Vet Willie Robertson’s House Leads To Arrest

Willie Robertson appeared in eleven seasons of A&E’s Duck Dynasty, a actuality sequence that adopted his household and their duck searching gear enterprise, known as Duck Commander. The sequence led to 2017 following a lawsuit filed in opposition to the manufacturing firm’s founders. The sequence was so common for A&E that it spawned a number of spin-offs, together with Jep & Jessica: Rising the Dynasty and Going Si-Ral. The previous actuality star went on to change into an occasional Fox Information contributor, whereas his daughter Sadie competed in Season 19 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, coming in second place within the sequence’ remaining competitors.