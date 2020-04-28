Drive-By Shooting At Duck Dynasty Vet Willie Robertson’s House Leads To Arrest

Go away a Remark
Duck Dynasty vet Willie Robertson alleged that he and his household have been victims of a drive-by capturing that broken his property in West Monroe, Louisiana. The shooter reportedly fired off eight to 10 pictures on Friday, April 24, one in all which went via one of many the home windows of Robertson’s house. Now, the alleged drive-by shooter has been arrested and charged by Louisiana authorities.
On Sunday, April 26, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Workplace arrested 38-year-old Daniel King, Jr. for allegedly firing at Willie Robertson’s house. Per The Monroe Information Star, King was charged with one rely of aggravated assault by drive-by capturing and one rely of felony neglect of household. He was processed via Ouachita’s Correctional Heart and his bond was set at $150,000.
The capturing occurred off the street of Willie Robertson’s non-public property, which was surrounded by fences and a gate. The Duck Dynasty star’s son John Luke Robertson, his spouse Mary Kate McEachern and their toddler have been all reportedly contained in the bed room when one of many bullets was fired via the window. Nevertheless, no accidents have been reported on the time. Different witnesses additionally said they noticed a truck passing via and heard gunshots being fired.
Willie Robertson stated that he and his household have been “fairly shook up” after the drive-by occurred and he was “100% sure” that the alleged shooter knew that he was firing at Robertson’s house. Though an arrest was made, it’s nonetheless unclear why Daniel King, Jr. allegedly singled out Willie Robertson’s household house for a drive-by capturing.
The preliminary incident reportedly occurred in the midst of the afternoon and Robertson’s surveillance digicam was in a position to report what occurred. There have been allegedly different folks within the truck alongside Daniel King, Jr. Nevertheless, there have been no descriptions given for the truck’s different occupants. The Louisiana police haven’t arrested anybody else in connection to the capturing and there aren’t any pending prices at the moment.
Willie Robertson appeared in eleven seasons of A&E’s Duck Dynasty, a actuality sequence that adopted his household and their duck searching gear enterprise, known as Duck Commander. The sequence led to 2017 following a lawsuit filed in opposition to the manufacturing firm’s founders. The sequence was so common for A&E that it spawned a number of spin-offs, together with Jep & Jessica: Rising the Dynasty and Going Si-Ral. The previous actuality star went on to change into an occasional Fox Information contributor, whereas his daughter Sadie competed in Season 19 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, coming in second place within the sequence’ remaining competitors.
