Drive-by Strauss: Hungarian orchestra airs concerts from cars

Musicians power spherical Budapest participating in ‘uplifting’ classics from loudspeakers

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Over the past week, Attila Kovács has been participating in observe to entertain the residents of Budapest, merely as he has carried out for better than three a few years as a viola participant throughout the city’s MAV symphony orchestra.

For the time being, alternatively, the orchestra’s “performances” look comparatively different from commonplace. Hungary, like almost every completely different nation in Europe, has banned large gatherings of other people due to the coronavirus catastrophe, making reside dwell reveals inconceivable.

Proceed learning…

