Drive-In Concerts Rise as TobyMac, Newboys Book By-the-Carload Tours – Variety

The transfer towards holding drive-in live shows this summer season — as explored in a Variety function earlier this week — is choosing up steam, with two Christian music artists of be aware, TobyMac and Newsboys United, asserting that they’ve every booked excursions that may happen completely in 16 present drive-in theaters within the South in late June and early July.

Tickets for the social-distancing reveals are being bought by the carload, with as much as six patrons allowed per automobile. Normal admission for the reveals is $100, or $175 for most well-liked parking spots near the stage and display. At some drive-ins which have two screens, a less expensive $75 possibility is accessible to observe the present on the second display, with out a view of the reside stage.

The dual excursions had been the brainchild of the nationwide Christian music tour producer Awakening Occasions, which managed to safe what might come to be a coveted URL, driveintheatertour.com, for his or her occasions.

“A number of Saturday nights each summer season my household and I head to a neighborhood drive-in movie show,” mentioned TobyMac in an announcement. “We at all times find it irresistible. After we began discussing reside reveals on this quarantine season and the thought of enjoying drive-ins got here up, I mentioned, ‘Let’s go.’ It appears like summer season, secure for everyone, and all of us get to take pleasure in reside music once more. We ’bout to make some recollections.”

These two artists should not the primary to guide completely drive-in theaters for a tour this 12 months. That honor belongs to EDM artist Marc Rebillet, who has put 12 reveals on sale at 9 ozoners in June, with an extra geographic attain. Not one of the 9 drive-ins on Rebillet’s tour duplicate any of the 16 being utilized by TobyMac or Newboys United.

“COVID-19 has modified all of our lives, however by it, we have now discovered that love is affected person and love is form,” mentioned Newboys United lead singer Michael Tait. (Tait was once TobyMac’s bandmate within the seminal Christian hip-hop-pop group DC Speak earlier than members went their separate methods.) “Now we have now the chance to return collectively safely and specific our love for our creator who has been with us by these attempting occasions.”

Though a variety of different artists and festivals have checked out utilizing drive-in theaters this summer season, some drive-in homeowners have mentioned they’re not fascinated with internet hosting live shows, saying they’re already doing an excessive amount of enterprise promoting out films — no less than whereas indoor theaters stay closed — to surrender screens and dive into the live performance promotion enterprise. A few of them might rethink that, although, if reveals like these promote out, which appears a chance, since they depend as an underplay for a performer like TobyMac, who was filling arenas earlier within the 12 months.

As famous in Variety, Stay Nation plans to get into the outside live performance enterprise this summer season, though the mega-promoter might be establishing reveals in amphitheater parking tons moderately than utilizing present drive-ins, which have much less capability and are largely situated in smaller cities.

Eight of the drive-ins getting used for the Christian performers’ newly introduced outings are internet hosting each artists over the summer season, whereas one other eight are reserving only one or the opposite. The reveals, by venue:

The Kenda Drive-In Theater in Marshall, Arkansas: Newsboys United June 18, TobyMac July 9.

The Sundown Drive-In in Aurora, Missouri: Newsboys June 19, TobyMac July 10.

The 66 Drive-In in Carthage, Missouri: Newsboys June 20, TobyMac July 11.

The Starlite Drive-In in Cadet, Missouri: Newsboys June 21, TobyMac July 12.

The Freeway 21 Drive-In in Beaufort, South Carolina: TobyMac June 22, Newsboys July 8.

The Monetta Drive-In in Monetta, South Carolina: TobyMac June 23, Newsboys July 7.

The Blue Moon Drive-In in Guin, Alabama: Newsboys June 24, TobyMac July 6.

The Stardust Drive-In in Watertown, Tennessee: TobyMac June 25.

The Montana Drive-In in Estill Springs, Tennessee: Newsboys June 25, TobyMac July 7.

The Pink Cadillac Drive-In in Centerville, Tennessee: TobyMac June 26.

The Henagar Drive-In in Henagar, Alabama: Newsboys June 26.

The Iuka Drive-In in Iuka, Mississippi: TobyMac June 27.

The Birdsong Drive-In in Camden, Tennessee: TobyMac June 28.

The Macon Drive-In in Lafayette, Tennessee: Newsboys July 1.

The Sauerbeck Household Drive-In in La Grange, Kentucky: Newsboys July 2.

The Parkway Drive-In in Maryville, Tennessee: Newsboys July 6.

One other Christian music star, Michael W. Smith, has booked a “worship drive-in live performance” for Franklin, Tennessee on Could 30, though that one will happen at Williamson County AG Expo Park, not an present theater.