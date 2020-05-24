Drive-In Concerts Rise as TobyMac, Newsboys Book By-the-Carload Tours – Variety

The transfer towards holding drive-in concert events this summer time — as explored in a Variety characteristic earlier this week — is selecting up steam, with two Christian music artists of be aware, TobyMac and Newsboys United, saying that they’ve every booked excursions that can happen solely in 16 present drive-in theaters within the South in late June and early July.

Tickets for the social-distancing reveals are being bought by the carload, with as much as six patrons allowed per automotive. Normal admission for the reveals is $100, or $175 for most well-liked parking spots near the stage and display. At some drive-ins which have two screens, a less expensive $75 choice is accessible to observe the present on the second display, with out a view of the stay stage.

The dual excursions had been the brainchild of the nationwide Christian music tour producer Awakening Occasions, which managed to safe what could come to be a coveted URL, driveintheatertour.com, for his or her occasions.

“A couple of Saturday nights each summer time my household and I head to an area drive-in movie show,” stated TobyMac in an announcement. “We at all times adore it. After we began discussing stay reveals on this quarantine season and the concept of taking part in drive-ins got here up, I stated, ‘Let’s go.’ It appears like summer time, protected for everyone, and all of us get to get pleasure from stay music once more. We ’bout to make some reminiscences.”

These two artists will not be the primary to e-book solely drive-in theaters for a tour this yr. That honor belongs to EDM artist Marc Rebillet, who has put 12 reveals on sale at 9 ozoners in June, with an additional geographic attain. Not one of the 9 drive-ins on Rebillet’s tour duplicate any of the 16 being utilized by TobyMac or Newboys United.

“COVID-19 has modified all of our lives, however by it, now we have realized that love is affected person and love is variety,” stated Newboys United lead singer Michael Tait. (Tait was once TobyMac’s bandmate within the seminal Christian hip-hop-pop group DC Speak earlier than members went their separate methods.) “Now now we have the chance to return collectively safely and specific our love for our creator who has been with us by these making an attempt occasions.”

Though quite a few different artists and festivals have checked out utilizing drive-in theaters this summer time, some drive-in homeowners have stated they’re not curious about internet hosting concert events, saying they’re already doing an excessive amount of enterprise promoting out films — a minimum of whereas indoor theaters stay closed — to surrender screens and dive into the live performance promotion enterprise. A few of them could rethink that, although, if reveals like these promote out, which appears a chance, since they rely as an underplay for a performer like TobyMac, who was filling arenas earlier within the yr.

As famous in Variety, Reside Nation plans to get into the out of doors live performance enterprise this summer time, though the mega-promoter can be establishing reveals in amphitheater parking tons reasonably than utilizing present drive-ins, which have much less capability and are largely situated in smaller cities.

Eight of the drive-ins getting used for the Christian performers’ newly introduced outings are internet hosting each artists over the summer time, whereas one other eight are reserving only one or the opposite. The reveals, by venue:

The Kenda Drive-In Theater in Marshall, Arkansas: Newsboys United June 18, TobyMac July 9.

The Sundown Drive-In in Aurora, Missouri: Newsboys June 19, TobyMac July 10.

The 66 Drive-In in Carthage, Missouri: Newsboys June 20, TobyMac July 11.

The Starlite Drive-In in Cadet, Missouri: Newsboys June 21, TobyMac July 12.

The Freeway 21 Drive-In in Beaufort, South Carolina: TobyMac June 22, Newsboys July 8.

The Monetta Drive-In in Monetta, South Carolina: TobyMac June 23, Newsboys July 7.

The Blue Moon Drive-In in Guin, Alabama: Newsboys June 24, TobyMac July 6.

The Stardust Drive-In in Watertown, Tennessee: TobyMac June 25.

The Montana Drive-In in Estill Springs, Tennessee: Newsboys June 25, TobyMac July 7.

The Pink Cadillac Drive-In in Centerville, Tennessee: TobyMac June 26.

The Henagar Drive-In in Henagar, Alabama: Newsboys June 26.

The Iuka Drive-In in Iuka, Mississippi: TobyMac June 27.

The Birdsong Drive-In in Camden, Tennessee: TobyMac June 28.

The Macon Drive-In in Lafayette, Tennessee: Newsboys July 1.

The Sauerbeck Household Drive-In in La Grange, Kentucky: Newsboys July 2.

The Parkway Drive-In in Maryville, Tennessee: Newsboys July 6.

One other Christian music star, Michael W. Smith, has booked a “worship drive-in live performance” for Franklin, Tennessee on Could 30, though that one will happen at Williamson County AG Expo Park, not an present theater.