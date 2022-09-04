Driver of the Gulf Cartel fell accused of the massacre of 72 migrants in San Fernando, 12 years later

The National Guards managed the arrest without firing a single shot (Photo: National Guard)

Agents of the National Guard they arrested Alexander “N”identified as a presumed member of the Gulf Cartel involved in the massacre of 72 migrants in San Fernando, Tamaulipasmore than a decade ago.

According to the investigations, this subject was driver of one of the two buses that transported the citizens of Central and South America before they were intercepted by gunmen from the Zetas and executed for refusing to work for the narco.

Alexander “N” is located as a supposed member of the armed wing the Skinnywhere he worked as an operator when the crime against the migrants who were looking for the American dream in 2010.

Intelligence work made it possible to locate the driver of the Gulf Cartel and the national guards complied with the arrest warrant issued against them within the criminal case 67/2012 located in the municipality of Matamorosbastion of the transnational crime group.

The detainee had escaped as well as an assistant and another driver (Photo: National Guard)

The alleged criminal is accused of kidnapping, extortion y human traffickingfor which he was admitted to the Federal Center for Social Rehabilitation of the state of Durango.

According to the official report, the capture was in pursuit of the crimes of homicide, disappearance of persons, kidnapping, extortion and human trafficking. This is how the development operational planning to stop the person involved without a single shot.

“This arrest represents a resounding blow to organized crime”, boasted the National Guard and added that the court order was carried out in strict adherence to the rule of law and with absolute respect for human rights and in compliance with the National Law on the Use of Force.

This past August 22 marked the 12th anniversary of the San Fernando massacre. That time, 74 migrants were transported in two trucks bound for the border of Tamaulipas. Only two of them survived and the rest were executed by the Zetas.

On August 24, 2010, soldiers found 72 migrants murdered in an isolated ranch in El Huizechal, municipality of San Fernando, Tamaulipas (Photo: AFP)

Alexander “N”, recently captured, was driving one of those buses, but fled with the other driver and another assistant. Since then they have disappeared, leaving behind one of the worst massacres in Mexico during the drug war.

According to the reports, the crime was committed between August 22 and 23, 2010 in the Huizachal ejidothe municipality of Saint Ferdinandafter the migrants were kidnapped less than 150 km from the border with the United States.

Los 58 men and 14 women they were mostly from Central and South America. The Zetas They intercepted the trucks to forcefully recruit their ranks and take advantage of the migrants. They were all taken to a ranch where they finally they were murdered for refusing to work for the criminal group.

One day after the massacre, Army agents located the bodies who had gunshot wounds to the back. The corpses were piled up and abandoned in the open.

The 72 migrants were only looking for the long-awaited American dream (PHOTO: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The victims also showed signs of torture, they were tied and blindfolded, in a warehouse-type establishment on the side of the road. An Ecuadorian who survived was shot in the jaw and pretended to be dead so they wouldn’t shoot him to finish him off.

In 2020When a decade had passed since the massacre, relatives of the migrants accused that until then the crime had not been fully clarified. Human rights defenders denounced that the case had gone from outrage to oblivion and impunity.

According to the investigations, the processes of exhumation and identification of the remains found in San Fernando had been riddled with errors and shortcomings. That showed a lack of diligence on the part of the Mexican authorities.

just last may 18 people linked to the Zetas were sentenced for this multi-homicide that rocked the country. Those involved received sentences ranging from 13 years in prison, up to 58 years. And fines from 281 days, up to 13 thousand 650 days.

