Richard Pusey goes via 10 charges, along with dashing, reckless habits and drug possession

A driving power who allegedly fled a crash web page the place four cops have been killed is as a result of of face a Melbourne courtroom charged with a raft of offences.

Richard Pusey, a 41-year-old Fitzroy man, is anticipated to look throughout the Melbourne magistrates courtroom on Friday to stand 10 charges, along with dashing, reckless habits and drug possession.

Proceed finding out…